PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Macquarie

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $95.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.