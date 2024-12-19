Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OKTA opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.60, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,425 shares of company stock valued at $46,098,322. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 184,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Okta by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.