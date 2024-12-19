Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.