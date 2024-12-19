Barclays PLC Raises Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Arch Resources worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Arch Resources by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.