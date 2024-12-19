Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $6,402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 139.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $2,111,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

