Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,809 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CAE worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CAE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CAE by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,290,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.