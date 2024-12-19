Robert W. Baird Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,425 shares of company stock worth $46,098,322. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Okta by 132.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 125.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

