Barclays PLC Acquires 96,638 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1,553.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.62% of Centerspace worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -186.34%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

