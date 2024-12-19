The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Timken worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $833,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

