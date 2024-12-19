Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $125.90 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at $50,673,896.96. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,754 shares of company stock worth $7,711,497. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

