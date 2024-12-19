Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 725.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.29% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

