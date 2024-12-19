Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NSP opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

