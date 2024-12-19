Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.27 Million in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

