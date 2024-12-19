Barclays PLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NOV by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.