Barclays PLC Acquires 69,223 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aramark by 70.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 1,495,737 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,619,000 after buying an additional 896,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aramark by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after buying an additional 720,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $18,105,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

