Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.5 %

PFGC stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.