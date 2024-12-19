Barclays PLC Purchases 176,445 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Evolent Health worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after buying an additional 1,426,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,948.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,495,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,385 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $6,804,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

