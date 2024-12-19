Barclays PLC Sells 135,736 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,342 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 135,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of ADT worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $223,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222,972 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 30,360,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $230,740,000 after purchasing an additional 780,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ADT by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,310,000 after buying an additional 6,272,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after buying an additional 3,370,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Trading Down 3.7 %

ADT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

