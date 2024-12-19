Barclays PLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,283.48. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total transaction of $51,223.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,497.63. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100 shares of company stock worth $535,642 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $452.12 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.10 and a 52-week high of $544.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

