Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 330.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.