CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 183.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $572,467 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 4.7 %

CNO stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

