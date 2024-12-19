Barclays PLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.