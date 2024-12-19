Barclays PLC Sells 23,124 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 88.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $101.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

