Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 37,200 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $251,429,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $51.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

