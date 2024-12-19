Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 549 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

