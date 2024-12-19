Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

