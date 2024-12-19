Barclays PLC Buys 97,655 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

