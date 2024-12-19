Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cameco by 11.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,222,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.