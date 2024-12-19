Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,082 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,163.50. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,409. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.