Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 162.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,685 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,341 shares of company stock worth $5,862,564 in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

