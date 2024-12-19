Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.