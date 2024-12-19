Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,579 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 152.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $10,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,417 shares of company stock worth $2,240,738. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.80. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

