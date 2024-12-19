Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

DNLI opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.35. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

