Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

