Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,006 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $130,301.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,127,253.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,277.36. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

