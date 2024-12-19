Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $79,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.