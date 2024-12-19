Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,921 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after buying an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.