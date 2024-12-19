Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,925 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 863,089 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.54%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

