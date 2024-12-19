PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $80,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PHINIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 95,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 251,650 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIN opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.10. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

