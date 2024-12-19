Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

