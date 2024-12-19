Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,228 shares of the software’s stock after selling 133,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $91,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 312,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 772.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,560 shares of the software’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 188,203 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,565 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $10,657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $58,974.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,539.04. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,519 shares of company stock worth $40,076,873. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

