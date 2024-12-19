Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,517 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

