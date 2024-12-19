Head-To-Head Analysis: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% uCloudlink Group 4.84% 22.48% 7.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and uCloudlink Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million 14.49 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -61.67 uCloudlink Group $87.41 million 1.24 $2.81 million $0.11 26.36

uCloudlink Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than uCloudlink Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Globalstar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. uCloudlink Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

