Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Argan by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Argan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 22.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,745 shares in the company, valued at $31,015,962.45. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan Price Performance

AGX opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $165.33.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

