Barclays PLC Acquires 104,420 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 7.8 %
TWST opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.