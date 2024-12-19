Barclays PLC Acquires 104,420 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,917.85. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $27,388.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,630.36. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,920 shares of company stock worth $4,590,734. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

