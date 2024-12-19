Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $27,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 161.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 860,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,726,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,330.88. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 276,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,324,537.96. This trade represents a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

