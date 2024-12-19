Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE H opened at $151.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

