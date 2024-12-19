American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,738. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

