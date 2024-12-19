Barclays PLC Acquires 103,226 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Steven Madden worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

