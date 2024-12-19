Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.39 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

